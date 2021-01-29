A closer look at Colonial Pipeline’s massive gas leak in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The massive cleanup site where more than one million gallons of gasoline leaked from the Colonial Pipeline in Huntersville had been off-limits until now.

FOX 46 was the first to take a tour of the site on foot where crews have been working to fix the leak and clean-up the large amount of gasoline that spilled.

Colonial Pipeline gave us an up-close look the continuing clean-up efforts of the Colonial Pipeline leak in Huntersville.

An estimated 1.2 million gallons leaked out through what the company termed a “through-wall crack” from the pipeline, which has been replaced. The leak was discovered by two teens traveling in the area near the Oehler Nature Preserve on August 14th. Since that date, work has continued on at the site.

Right now, the site is analogous to an active crime scene, with emphasis on cleanup and investigation, according to FOX 46 legal expert Seema Iyer.

For safety reasons, cameras were not allowed during FOX 46’s visit, but the crew allowed to report what was personally observed, which is that a clean-up is continuing.

More than five months on, our crew observed crews still on the scene, though the efforts are starting to pair down. In the last several months, Colonial has done a variety of work to the pipe that caused the link–repairing it, recoating it, and eventually replacing it.

Colonial has said publicly that they are investigating the cause of the crack that was found in the line, which caused the gasoline to seep out. No sign of any exposed pipe or fuel could be seen, as most of the work appeared to be done on the pipe and most of the clean-up happening underground.

Recovery wells were observed, which are wells dug specifically by Colonial to get any subsurface gasoline from the leak. In addition to that, there were newly dug recovery wells that were set to be online soon to continue the clean-up efforts, which appeared to be running mostly parallel to Colonial Pipeline’s path.

Our crew also saw gas and/or gas-contaminated groundwater being loaded into tanker trunks.

Colonial has said in their reports that it has dug 50 recovery wells near the site of the leak, all of which appear to be within 500 feet of the leak site.

Monitoring wells, which gauge levels of groundwater contamination, are within 1500 feet of the leak site. In a comprehensive site assessment released last week by Colonial and filed with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, tests showed that higher than normal levels of benzene, among other chemicals, have been found in those montioring wells. One monitoring well showed levels more than 4,600 times what is considered safe.

Colonial has said in previous statements that they have done routine testing of water wells in the area and have so far found no contamination.

So far, out of the estimated 1.2-million gallons believed to have been released in the leak, just over 660,000 has been recovered, as of last week. Colonial acknowledged in a previous statement to FOX46 that “subsurface releases” could take years to clean-up, and will be part of a long-term plan they are working on with the state.

Colonial has taken steps to minimize their footprint near the site of the gas leak. Our crew noticed some areas that were part of the active work site have since been turned back into the land it was originally, before the leak, and had placed trees and shrubbery near the area as a means of minimizing sound or lights from the work crews.

Colonial is expected to answer questions at on Monday meeting. The NC Department of Environmental Quality will be there, and there’s a good chance we’ll get some new information on some of the lingering questions many people have on the leak.

There has been no lawsuit has been filed on the leak yet from anyone, but we’re keeping a close eye on it.