HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency crews have recovered what is believed to be the body of a person that went missing in the water on Lake Norman Thursday afternoon.

The identity of the body recovered has not yet been provided, and no other details about the recovery were immediately made available.

*LKN UPDATE* Crews continue to search the area, for a missing person off a boat in the area of Pender Point Place. Crews are operating out of Blythe Landing. Huntersville has command. Use caution & avoid the area & YIELD to responding units #MoveOver #LKN pic.twitter.com/9HQSa0XLGv — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) July 7, 2022

Huntersville Fire Station 2, Cornelius Fire. and the Denver Fire Department have all responded to the scene and were searching for the swimmer near marker R3 with crews operating out of Blythe Landing. It is believed the swimmer went missing in the area of Pender Point Place.

Huntersville Fire Departments says that more information will come soon from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.