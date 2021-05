(courtesy of the Huntersville Fire Department)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious crash in Huntersville early Wednesday morning.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, a car crashed into a tree around 2 a.m. on Hambright Road west of Statesville Road.

Fire crews were able to quickly remove the pinned driver.

They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Medic confirmed.

FOX 46 Charlotte is working to learn what may have caused the crash.