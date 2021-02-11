Cystic fibrosis patients want higher priority for COVID-19 vaccine

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– High-risk and overlooked. That is how some vulnerable North Carolinians feel after being told they’ll have to keep waiting to get the covid-19 vaccine.

Maura Wozniak, 42, says her life could depend on getting the vaccine.

“I can’t afford to lose any more lung function,” said Wozniak, who has cystic fibrosis and a lung capacity of 60 percent. “And with something like covid, there’s a good possibility I wouldn’t live through that.”

Wozniak underwent two double-lung transplants.

“It was hard I mean when I tell you I was dying, that’s an understatement,” said Wozniak. “I was given the gift of life. Not once, but twice.”

North Carolina updated its vaccine plan on Dec. 30. Adults under the age of 64, with serious medical conditions, were eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase 2. But that plan changed. With limited supply, and teachers moving up the priority list, patients like Wozniak must now wait until Phase 4 of five to be eligible.

“I want the vaccine. I need it,” she said. “And I’m ready, willing and able to get it.”

She has seen high-risk friends in other states get vaccinated and wants to know why vulnerable patients here are being bumped down in priority.

“I’m in a holding pattern,” she said in an interview by Zoom. “Many people like myself are in a holding pattern. And why is that?”

FOX 46 took her concerns straight to the governor’s office and Mecklenburg County Health Department but did not hear back. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says vaccine prioritization is in line with CDC guidelines and is “designed to save lives and prevent spread while vaccine supplies are limited.”

The governor has previously said there are not enough doses of the vaccine to go around.

“We do have thousands of shots,” Cooper said. “But there are millions of people who need two of them.”

Wozniak says she can’t afford to wait.

“I can’t take that risk of getting” covid-19, she said. “I don’t have the privilege of getting it and coming out to the other side where some people do.”

There are 1,070 people living with cystic fibrosis in North Carolina, according to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The non-profit sent a letter to state health officials in December saying CF patients “must” be given priority access to the vaccine, along with others, who are at high-risk for serious complications.

“The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation recognizes the urgency and the importance of ensuring people living with CF have priority access to the COVID-19 vaccines,” the organization wrote on its website. “The Foundation continues to call on decision-makers to ensure that all vaccine allocation plans provide prioritized access for people at increased risk of serious illness due to COVID-19, including people with CF.”

North Carolina Dept. of Health and Human Services Statement

People could be vaccinated in various groups based on age (e.g., age 65+ in Group 2), job role (e.g., essential frontline worker in Group 3), living situation (e.g., group home setting in Group 1), and qualifying condition (high-risk medical conditions in Group 4).

The vaccine prioritization is designed to save lives and prevent spread while vaccine supplies are limited. North Carolina moves through vaccination phases by aligning to federal priorities while giving local health departments and hospitals the needed flexibility to move to the next priority group based on vaccine supply and demand. We are aligned with CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in terms of priority order.

More information on North Carolina’s vaccine rollout, including deep dives into the prioritization groups, can all be found at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Statement

The COVID pandemic has impacted every aspect of life for people with CF. Respiratory viral infections are a common, if not the most common, cause of pulmonary exacerbations in people with CF, and can lead to irreversible loss of lung function. The CF community is extremely eager to be vaccinated and receive the vital protection it provides against COVID-19, yet many are feeling confused and frustrated as they attempt to navigate vaccine eligibility and processes. More resources for COVID-19 vaccination distribution are needed both at the national and state level to make vaccines available as quickly as possible.

You can read more about our vaccine advocacy efforts, including a letter sent to state officials in NC here.