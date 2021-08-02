Crackdown on street parking in Huntersville neighborhoods

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Huntersville Fire Department has a not-so-subtle warning for the community about parking on both sides of the street in some Huntersville neighborhoods.

They posted a photo on their social media accounts over the weekend, showing how little space they’d have to get their truck through if they had to respond to an emergency.

Residents commented on the post, saying this has been a big issue for them.

One of those people is Megan Masters who lived in the Tanner’s Creek Neighborhood.

She said, “Especially on Journey’s End and Tanner’s Creek, they’re very narrow streets. A regular car can’t get through, much less an ambulance or a firetruck.”

In the post, Huntersville Fire encouraged people to look where they park, adding that if there is an emergency, they won’t hesitate to ‘move’ the vehicle themselves.

Masters said, “Seconds or minutes matter when there’s a major emergency like that, so they don’t have time to go to your door and knock and see if someone’s home and get them to move.”

Huntersville’s Planning Director, Jack Simoneau told FOX 46 that many residential streets are narrow like that for a reason.

He said, “If they are super wide streets then you have a lot of stormwater runoff, you have to accommodate that, when streets are extra wide people tend to drive faster and then people start asking for speed bumps which is not good for fires response.”

That means it’s the driver’s responsibility to leave enough space to pass.

Simoneau said, “With a 20-foot-wide street even with a car parked on the street, a fire truck can get around it.”

FOX 46 has reported on this issue before, in the same area in 2018. Huntersville Fire was unable to get through Tanner’s Creek Dr while responding to a carbon monoxide call.

“It’s kind of anxiety-inducing for me because I’m like ‘Oh my God, what if something happened? They couldn’t get to us,’” Masters said.

She said the solution is simple: pay attention and think about your neighbors.

“Be considerate of one another don’t park behind someone’s driveway, don’t park on both sides of the street, you know it’s just common human decency and consideration.”