Colonial Pipeline assessment reveals about 1.2 million gallons of gas leaked

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Colonial Pipeline site assessment has revealed an estimated 1.2 million gallons of gasoline leaked into the ground in Huntersville back in August 2020.

According to the newly released report from Colonial that it said it filed with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, preliminary analysis shows the gas leak originated from a “through-wall crack” and 28,571 barrels, equivalent to 1.2 million gallons, leaked into the surrounding ground.

“Wow,” said Huntersville mayor John Aneralla, in an interview with FOX46 once the report was released. “1.2 million gallons has to be some type of record, unfortunately.”

That number is one part of the 1,600-page report, which also showed levels of chemicals found near the site of the gas leak, which is found on the table below, taken from the report issued by Colonial.

The maximum column shows levels more than 4,600-times the safe amount of benzene, a component of gasoline, was discovered in one of the 81 groundwater monitoring wells. The report also shows high levels of lead, chloroform, and various compounds near the site, which Colonial said are not associated with the release, as highlighted in the footnote below the chart.

According to the assessment, 13 water supply wells are within 1,500-feet of the release area. Four water supply wells have been “abandoned.” Colonial said it had offered property owners in the 1,500 ft radius established by NCDEQ the opportunity to connect to the public water supply system at no cost to them.

Of the four abandoned wells, Colonial said two of those wells are at properties owned by the company, and the other two are at homes that it hooked up to the public water supply.

So far, no water supply well contamination has been found from the gas leak, according to the report. Colonial said they continue to test water supply wells near the pipeline for any impact.

More than 660,000 gallons of gasoline have been recovered from the site.

“It’s absolutely devastating,” said Inga Ferreira, who lives just up the road from the leak site, which she said she passes every day. “It’s not at all what we were told.”

Ferreira noted the impact to the nearby Oehler Nature Preserve. State Senator Natasha Marcus of Mecklenburg County said part the preserve suffered significant damage that Colonial Pipeline will have to remediate.

Colonial Pipeline initially estimated the leak at 63,000 gallons when it was initially discovered near the intersection of Huntersville-Concord Road and Asbury Chapel Road by two teenagers who were in the area of the pipeline.

Marcus noted in a previous interview with FOX46 tthat clean-ups similar to this can take years, something Colonial acknowledged in a statement last week about the progress of the work being done at the site of the leak.

To read the report in its entirety, please click here.