HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – These days, the site around the Colonial Pipeline leak in Huntersville is relatively quiet.

Most of the action associated with the cleanup of an estimated 2,000,000 gallons of fuel is happening underground, with a maze of recovery and monitoring wells pumping, at last estimate, hundreds of gallons of gas from the ground a day.

It is a far cry from August 14, 2020, when no one knew how bad it was and how much worse it would get.

“They’re still working. You see trucks leaving full of fuel every day, and you still see them working every single day,” said Owen Fehr, who, along with Walker Sell, discovered the leak while riding out in the Oehler Nature Preserve.

The leak was initially believed to be 63,000 gallons. With the recent estimate of 2,000,000 gallons, though, it is now considered the largest leak of its kind in U.S. history.

“We just thought it would be done, that they’d patch it, and they’d be done,” said Sell. “We were told they’d be here for four or five years.”

The recovery of the fuel has been the big concentration at the site. At its peak, around 75 people were working at the site.

Some people living near the corner of Huntersville-Concord Road and Asbury Chapel Road have since moved away from their homes.

“I’m angry for my constituents who have had to deal with this mess, deal with the distraction and the crews,” said State. Sen. Natasha Marcus of Mecklenburg County.

She’s been working to address issues and concerns since the beginning of the leak.

She said she is still amazed by the estimated amount released in the leak.

“If we had known it was that much, we would’ve fallen out of our chairs,” said Marcus.

Colonial Pipeline said the leak went undiscovered for at least 18 days before Fehr and Sell’s discovery in 2020.

Around 250 gallons of gasoline product is recovered a day, at last estimates, according to Colonial.

In a statement about the anniversary of the leak, Colonial Pipeline told Queen City News:

“Since this release was first identified on August 14, 2020, Colonial Pipeline has remained steadfast in our commitment to recovering free product while protecting human health and the environment. Our work at this location over the past two years has been guided by science and engineering – principles that will be foundational to our efforts as product recovery and environmental remediation advance.

Our commitment to product recovery is evidenced by the volume recovered to date, which is approximately 75 percent of the updated release estimate. We will be here for as long as it takes to remediate the location.

The extensive 385-plus subsurface monitoring and recovery well network we have in place is working as designed. Data also confirms product remains in the general vicinity of the release area, and ongoing testing (in place since August 2020) has demonstrated no impacts on water supply wells.

Colonial Pipeline remains committed to working closely with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Mecklenburg County, and community leaders as recovery efforts move forward. We deeply appreciate the patience of this community, and we will continue to work to earn back their trust through our actions on the ground.”

Last month, a judge signed off on a $5 million fine and consent order for what will happen next at the site–specifically, continued monitoring, testing, and cleanup.

All this because two teenagers smelled something weird two years ago.

“We just decided to go out there, and that’s what we found,” said Fehr of the discovery they came across in 2020.