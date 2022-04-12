HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Carolina Raptor Center in Huntersville takes extra steps to keep the bird flu out. They want to keep the place open and visitors flocking to the raptor center.

There are no cases of bird flu here at the raptor center, and they want to keep it that way.

“We really believe that seeing these animals up close really helps you connect to them,” said Kristin Dean, Director of Birds at the Carolina Raptor Center.

The Carolina Raptor Center likes to show off its pretty birds. Tens of thousands of visitors flock to the raptor center each year.

“Once it’s in our state, we have to take it very seriously,” said Dean.

The bird flu shut down the raptor center at first. For about two weeks in February, people couldn’t come to visit.

Now that they’re back open, you still won’t see birds free-flying around or walking along the trail.

“Birds don’t wear masks, so what we’ve done is we have to think outside of the box to keep them safe, so that could be tarps over enclosures to prevent stuff from getting inside,” said Kate Shaner Education Manager at the Carolina Raptor Center.

The hospital, where they take in injured and ill wild raptors, remains closed to prevent the spread of bird flu.

Education is a significant part of their mission.

This strain of the bird flu is not a risk to humans, but the raptor center must keep the birds safe when they take them to schools.

“We do footbaths, so walking in an out of a foot bath with bleach,” said Shaner.

They give them a little birdbath and make a lot of effort to keep people in tune with the birds.

“Our goal is to have everyone to come in, fall in love with our birds and really want to do something when they leave to really help conserve these animals in the wild,” said Dean.

If you are in contact with poultry and waterfowl at home or work, the raptor center asks you to wait and visit at a later date.