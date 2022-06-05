HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Development in Huntersville has been a hot topic of conversation for years. But there’s one group that hasn’t been able to talk about the impact it’s had on them: the bees.

Local beekeepers say as trees get bulldozed for new developments, bees are left with fewer and fewer food resources. Pete Athens has 35 bee colonies in his backyard, consisting of hundreds of thousands of bees. In order for his bees to survive through the winter, he says they need 80-90 pounds of honey reserves.

“They always say if you want to make a million dollars off bees, borrow two million,” said Athens. “Big industry honey producers have two or three thousand hives, and they’ll lose 10, 15, 20% of them some years.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Beekeeping isn’t an easy hobby, and Athens says it’s getting harder by the year.

The Bee Informed Partnership reports North Carolina lost 47.27% of its bee colonies from 2020 to 2021. The reasons for bee colony loss range from Varroa mites to issues with the Queen Bee to starvation. Athens says he’s seen bee starvation in Huntersville firsthand.

“It’s a scary thing. Without bees, there’s no pollination or nothing. It’s going to affect the food,” he said.

Huntersville is currently planning its 2022 Downtown Plan, which would include the addition of a variety of residential and commercial structures. Athens says fighting development in town has proved to be a losing battle.

“For them to be cost-effective, they go in there with the bulldozers and just knock everything down,” he said. “There’s nothing we can do about it. We have been fighting it but money talks with the developers and the town.”

So as Huntersville moves forward with future development, Athens only asks one thing: “Just leave some trees. Don’t take all the trees and stuff away. We don’t want nothing but concrete and buildings. It’s not a healthy environment for the animals or for us really.”