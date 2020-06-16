About 40 cars broken into in Huntersville neighborhood, police say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – About 40 vehicles were broken into early Tuesday morning in a Huntersville neighborhood, according to Huntersville Police.

The crimes occurred in the Village of Rosedale neighborhood, police said. Ten reports were made with the Huntersville Police Department who were the victims of smash and grabs.

Multiple people had their windows broken and numerous items taken from their vehicles.

Authorities estimate about 20 to 30 of the vehicles were already unlocked.

Residents in the area said they could see the suspects on their security cameras checking the car doors and looking inside the vehicles between the hours of 4 a.m. – 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

These incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hunterville Police Department at 704-464-5400.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android