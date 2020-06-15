Breaking News
NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT DAY DECLARED FOR MONDAY

8-year-old Huntersville boy wants community pool to bring people together

Huntersville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 8-year-old Huntersville boy is getting results, saying he wants to change the world, starting with bringing black and white people together. 

Gabe has the idea of creating a space for a community pool and splash pad. So far, county commissioners are on board to help. 

“I think we need more events together and we don’t even know our neighbors. I think the lifeguards should be the police,” explained Gabe. 

Gabe went to his mom and created a list of community events. He also has a petition to get the community pool and splash pad approved by other neighbors, so far, he’s got around 50 signatures. 

“I think it’s awesome that an 8-year-old can see that the world needs more community-minded folks. His idea about the community pool and splash pad brings everyone together on hot days,” said Jillian Coffey, his mother. 

Coffey said she and her son went to a Black Lives Matter protest which lit a fire in him. 

“I’m beyond proud of him for seeing at such a young age. Like he said…he didn’t think he could do anything to change the world and I was like ‘Gabe, you don’t have to wait till you’re old to change anything. You have a voice and you can use it. Your ideas matter,’” Coffey said.

“I think all of us shouldn’t be in separate pairs. I think all of us should be one big community together,” Gabe said.

It’s big idea that could lead to big changes coming from someone so small. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral