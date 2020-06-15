8-year-old Huntersville boy wants community pool to bring people together

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 8-year-old Huntersville boy is getting results, saying he wants to change the world, starting with bringing black and white people together.

Gabe has the idea of creating a space for a community pool and splash pad. So far, county commissioners are on board to help.

“I think we need more events together and we don’t even know our neighbors. I think the lifeguards should be the police,” explained Gabe.

Gabe went to his mom and created a list of community events. He also has a petition to get the community pool and splash pad approved by other neighbors, so far, he’s got around 50 signatures.

“I think it’s awesome that an 8-year-old can see that the world needs more community-minded folks. His idea about the community pool and splash pad brings everyone together on hot days,” said Jillian Coffey, his mother.

Coffey said she and her son went to a Black Lives Matter protest which lit a fire in him.

“I’m beyond proud of him for seeing at such a young age. Like he said…he didn’t think he could do anything to change the world and I was like ‘Gabe, you don’t have to wait till you’re old to change anything. You have a voice and you can use it. Your ideas matter,’” Coffey said.

“I think all of us shouldn’t be in separate pairs. I think all of us should be one big community together,” Gabe said.

It’s big idea that could lead to big changes coming from someone so small.