A 7-Eleven was the scene of an assault on Friday in Huntersville, local police say.

Officers responded to calls at the convenient store located on Sam Furr Road around Noon Friday. A victim was found stabbed in the neck and was transported to the hospital by Medic in critical condition.

While the suspect fled, officers were able to identify Kevin Davis, 39, as the suspect, and he was taken into custody a short time later.

Davis faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon.