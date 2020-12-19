1 transported by chopper with life-threatening injuries in I-77 crash

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (FOX 46) — One patient who was involved in a major car accident on I-77 was transported by helicopter with life-threatening injuries, officials said on Saturday.

The Huntersville Fire Department shut down portions of I-77 near Exit 23 near Sam Furr so that a helicopter could land and transport the victim.

A second patient was taken to Novant in Huntersville with non-life-threatening injuries and the more serious of the two was flown to Atrium Main.

Heavy delays were expected and officials urged travel goers to avoid the area.

