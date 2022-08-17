HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A growing town has outgrown its space. Leaders in Huntersville are taking the next steps towards the possibility of building a new town hall.

On Monday, a team of builders from Edifice presented the town board with five new options for building a new town hall. Their research showed Huntersville has the smallest town hall in the area when comparing square feet per population.

The current town hall, built in 1996, is just over 8,000 square feet. In 2010, when Huntersville Town Center was built across the street, some town employees migrated to the third floor of that building. In total, Town Hall and the third floor of Huntersville Town Center is 26,289 square feet, serving a population of more than 62,500 people.

Mayor Melinda Bales gave Queen City News a tour of the town’s current town hall. She noted file cabinets line the hallways due to a lack of storage space.

“When we have staff that are on conference calls with state agencies and federal agencies, and they’re having to make those calls in the break room and the board room because the conference room is full, we’ve outgrown the space,” she said.

Years ago, when the town first visited the possibility of building a new town hall, it was met with opposition. The plan was originally to build it in front of the Town Center, where Discovery Place Kids is currently located. Then in 2040, when Discovery Place Kids’ lease expires, the town could theoretically take over that entire building.

“It was definitely something that, in my opinion, the former board wanted to rush through,” said Huntersville resident Gatewood Campbell. “A lot of people were against it going right there. It just looks out of place.”

After much back and forth about where the new town hall should go, including talks about moving it to Birkdale Village, the town board ultimately decided it wouldn’t make sense to remove the building from downtown Huntersville. Recently, the town bought the parcel directly behind the current town hall and tasked Edifice with finding options to put the building there instead. Their parameters were that the town hall should more than double the existing town office space and come out to roughly 54,500 square feet. Green space and a connection to the downtown greenway are a bonus.

Here is what they came up with:

Option 1:

The first option is a three-story, 46,500 square foot addition to the existing town hall. A civic green could be built where the current town hall parking lot is located, across the street from Slice House Pizza. The town could also build a 135-space surface parking lot or a 330-space parking deck associated with this option. This option would house the entire town staff under one roof. The builders estimate this option would cost $24,538,445.

Option 2:

The second option is to tear down the current town hall and rebuild a completely new 54,500-square-foot building. This building would be four stories, but in order to accommodate green space, the building would need to be pushed back off the corner from Huntersville-Concord Road. This option would also accommodate a turn lane on Huntersville-Concord Road and allow the entire staff to be housed under one roof. Option two includes even more space for a surface level or deck parking but would require that parking be more visible from Old Statesville Road. The builders estimate this option would cost $25,948,245.

Option 3:

The third option is to sell the existing town hall and build a new 54,500-square-foot structure directly behind it. This would allow the town to offset some of the building costs; however, they would lose control of their Huntersville-Concord Road corner presence. This option has the fewest parking spaces available, with 80 surface spaces or 330 spaces in a deck. The builders estimate this option would cost $25,555,620.

Option 4A:

This option would build a new, three-story, 46,500-square-foot town hall “annex” adjacent to the current town hall building. The two buildings would be connected by green space. This option would not be big enough for town staff to all fit under one roof. Option 4A could accommodate a 130-space surface parking lot or a 335-space parking deck. The builders estimate this option would cost $24,538,445.

Option 4B:

This option is the same as option 4A; it only builds an extra story. The town could retain its current town hall to use as a community center space. That means the annex would be 54,500 square feet, fitting the entire staff under one roof. This option is the most expensive, estimated at $27,938,445.

For comparison, the initial town hall design in front of the Town Center would be a 36,222 square f00t building that includes 10,000 square feet of “shell space.” With current building costs, that design is currently estimated at $16,669,739. (Back when this was proposed in 2019, it was estimated at $15,546,520.) If the building were completely built out without any shell space, it would cost around $19,464,887.

“I liked 4B. I think it’s the smartest. I loved that eventually, the former chamber, that building could become a community center,” said Campbell.

Option 4B also seemed to gain the most appreciation from the board, who ultimately decided to spend the next two weeks fielding emails and calls from their constituents about what options they liked best.

“It’s a smarter plan. It takes money to do the right thing,” said Campbell.

Bales says the board will likely revisit the issue at their next meeting and possibly make an official decision about where they want the new town hall to go.

To view the entire town hall discussion at Monday’s pre-meeting, click here.