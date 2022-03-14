MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Mecklenburg County Sheriff says staff in his Gun Permits Division have reduced a backlog of more than 12,000 applications to fewer than 400.

Sheriff Garry McFadden says people are still waiting at least two months for pistol purchase permits and even longer for concealed handgun permits. He says his office is processing applications swiftly, but he says there’s a hold-up when it’s time for the mental health check for concealed handguns.

At Express Shooters in Gaston County, concealed carry classes are full. Instructor Anthony Trivette says some students are hitting problems getting their permits.

“Mecklenburg County is still months for a purchase permit. We’re seeing three to five days in Gaston County, three to seven days in Gaston County. It just depends, but no more than a week,” Trivette said. “[Sheriff McFadden] is taking two to three months and at one point it was even longer than that.”

Data from Mecklenburg County shows a 148% increase in Pistol Purchase Permits between March 2020 and February 2021 and a 76% increase in Concealed Handgun Permits compared to the same period in 2019. The next available appointment for fingerprinting is in mid-May 2022.

“Everybody’s applying for guns, you know, people that we wouldn’t normally see apply for guns,” Sheriff McFadden said. “I can tell you looking at the line out of my door, that line looks different than when I first came here. The ages look different, the demographics are a little different.”

Sheriff McFadden says his staff has put in more than 13,000 hours of overtime fingerprinting, processing, and filing an unprecedented number of applications. Data from the Sheriff’s office shows the total average time for processing increased from 117 days in 2019 to 218 days in 2020 to 325 days in 2021.

The Sheriff says his staff is processing concealed handgun permits filed in October of 2021, and pistol purchase permits filed back in February of 2022.

Sheriff McFadden says a part of the process of the concealed handgun permits includes mental health records requests from five separate facilities. McFadden says sometimes the facilities produce hundreds of pages of records which creates a tedious task for staff.

“Whatever they sent us, we have to read, we have to look through it, we have to make sure,” McFadden says. “Somebody has to read it, it doesn’t go into an automated system, and it says ding, and it’s up.”

A lawsuit filed in August 2021 accused the Sheriff of violating state law that says Pistol Purchase Permits must be approved or denied in 14 days and decisions on Concealed Handgun Permits must come down in 45 days after receipt of all required records.

“I support the Second Amendment. I support it so much that I worked for the NRA for two years on the security team, so I know what they advocate for,” Sheriff McFadden said. “But you know, we still have to protect the citizens and the community, to not allow certain guns or guns in the hands of people that we see as a problem.”

But some say the Sheriff should be doing more to eliminate the extended wait.

“In Gaston County, we normally see anywhere from eight to 12 week turnaround time, very quick. Catawba County is four weeks,” Trivette said. “Each county is different and to use the excuse of well it’s the state mental health hospital system that is causing the backlog is just false.”

Paul Valone, from Grass Roots NC, one of the groups suing McFadden denied an interview because of the pending lawsuit but sent a statement to Queen City News.

“The Sheriff’s own website shows he’s behind on Pistol Purchase Permits and Concealed Handgun Permits with Concealed Handgun Permits taking as long as six months for permits that should be issued within 45 days. That’s consistent with complaints we continue to get. If mental health checks are an obstacle, they are not required for Pistol Purchase Permits. So our feeling is that the Sheriff is not being entirely forthcoming.”

The sheriff says he would like to see the process eventually become automated because right now they’re using snail mail.

“What I would like to see, is the people in Raleigh, come together with the Sheriffs that produce these permits, and the people that we depend on to see how we can make this better and become more automated,” Sheriff McFadden said.

The Sheriff has an online system where you can check the progress of your permit here.