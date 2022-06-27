CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The first case of Monkeypox has been confirmed in Mecklenburg County, Mecklenburg County Health announced Monday.

“Though this is the first confirmed case in the County, we know there are likely other cases,” the county’s health director Dr. Raynard Washington said. “We are encouraging doctors to consider this in people who have a rash or skin lesion that looks like monkeypox.”

Flu-like symptoms, lymph node swelling and rashes with scabbing are some of the indicators you might have monkeypox.

The World Health Organization said over the weekend they do not yet consider monkeypox to be a global health emergency at this point.

North Carolina Health and Human Services announced last week the first case had been detected in the state. The case in Mecklenburg is a new case, officials confirmed Monday.

“Although monkeypox infections remain rare, the CDC is reporting that cases continue to rise across the country. It is very important to be aware of the symptoms of monkeypox and to be vigilant. Individuals with concerning rashes should contact their healthcare provider.”