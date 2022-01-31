Ex-Panthers star helps start first behavioral health urgent care in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mecklenburg County’s first behavioral health urgent care is set to open early next year.

Former Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. announced his foundation will partner with Mecklenburg County government, Alliance Health, and Daymark Recovery Services to create the Smith Family Behavioral Health Urgent Care.

“The BHUC will be full-service, providing more robust behavioral health [services] from mental health evaluations to crisis counseling and mediation management,” said Mecklenburg County Commissioner George Dunlap.

County leaders said the facility will take pressure off area emergency rooms, which have tended to more overdoses and mental health patients since the beginning of the pandemic. It will also further their goal to add innovative and accessible health resources in Mecklenburg County.

“We need to do a much better job of destigmatizing behavioral health needs and behavioral health services,” said county manager Dena Diorio. “The more we can put these services in our community and make them accessible, people will take advantage of them.”

Smith said he and his team have spent months researching the best ways to deliver much-needed assistance to the Queen City.

“Now you can be walking into a building that doesn’t look like a building ‘for those people.’ It looks like a regular, nice building for everyone it serves,” he said.

The county will contribute $2 million toward building costs and cover $750,000 of its yearly operating costs. Community partners will pay for the remaining costs.

Healthcare professionals said Monday the facility will ultimately save the county money.

“Our goals are to stabilize people in need, allowing hopefully a return to home,” said Rob Robinson, CEO of Alliance Health. “At a minimum, we can prevent unnecessary trips to the emergency room, other out-of-home placements, and even incarcerations.”

Smith said the whole community can benefit from the services.

“It may not be you. It may be your sister. It may not be someone else, but it may be the wide receiver for your team who’s battling depression,” he said.

The county will invest $2 million to renovate the east Charlotte building at 616 Colonnade Drive.

Project managers expect to open the facility in January 2023.