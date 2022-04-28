MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There are 16 miles of trails at the Latta Nature Preserve.

While there are signs of what to look for and where to go, there is one in particular that points to both the past and the future of one site on the property.

“We have slaves who died, who were buried,” said Corine Mack. “We have unmarked graves – families we will never know about.”

It’s those untold stories at the Latta Plantation that bother Corine Mack, who’s president of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP. However, even though the gate to the plantation has been latched shut for months, change is coming.





“People don’t want to hear this, in Mecklenburg, people did a great job pretending enslavement wasn’t happening, they did a great job pretending everything was wonderful with the world,” said Corine.

The Latta Plantation has a long and controversial history.

It reached a boiling point in June of 2021 when the nonprofit that ran the plantation planned a Juneteenth event that centered on the perspective of a slave owner.

“I’ve been excluded from many tables, even if I have more information than most at the table,” said Corine

But now, she not only has a seat at the table but a say in the future of the plantation. It has a new name, Latta Place, and Corine and others are working on finding the stories of those who were enslaved there.

“Every time we hear, a new story, we want to elevate that life, because every life is important,” said Corine.

County officials said they’ve created a committee of community leaders, like Corine, as well as historians, museum professionals, and others who are helping research and find the stories of the people who were enslaved at the plantation.