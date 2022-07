MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person trapped in a silo for nearly an hour was rescued in Mint Hill Wednesday morning.

Medic said the rescue effort was centered at a silo along Arlington Church Road.

Units from Mint Hill, Charlotte Fire, and Idlewild led the rescue efforts.

Area where rescue is underway (Google Maps)

Medic said the person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Queen City News is working to learn what led up to the incident.