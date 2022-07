HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency crews are searching for a missing person in the water on Lake Norman Thursday afternoon, according to Huntersville Fire.

Huntersville Fire Station 2, Cornelius Fire. and the Denver Fire Department have all responded to the scene.

Fire officials said they’re searching for the missing swimmer near marker R3 at this time.

Our Station 2 is responding along with Cornelius & @DenverFireDept for a person missing in the water, Lake Norman near marker R3. #OneTownOneTeam #HuntersvilleFD pic.twitter.com/9qtQFGbuiu — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) July 7, 2022