CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The ninth member of Mecklenburg County’s Board of Commissioners was sworn in during Tuesday’s afternoon meeting. Dr. Wilhelmenia Rembert is filling former Commissioner Ella Scarborough’s seat after she took medical leave.

This isn’t Rembert’s first time on the board though, she was an At-Large Commissioner back in 2006. She was appointed by the majority of the board to fill Scarborough’s seat last week and will do so until the end of 2022.

“I’m fairly accustomed to serving, this is a good opportunity to continue serving, especially to honor and pay tribute to Commissioner Ella Scarborough, who is unable to serve at this time,” Commissioner Wilhelmenia Rembert said.

It’s been decades since Rembert served on the board, but she says she’s still familiar with the process.

“I’m not overly anxious about it. Because I know the other Commissioners, I know some better than others. I have certainly watched and followed a lot of their work. I’m very impressed with the work that they’ve been able to do.”

Commissioner Laura Meier said she is excited to serve alongside Rembert.

“With her experience being on the board before she can hit the ground running. She knows the budget process, I think it’s going to be a really good thing to have her there,” Meier said.

As for Ella Scarborough, the majority of the board hasn’t heard from her in over a year. As of now, she is still under hospice care.

“No one’s talked about it, which is odd in itself that we don’t talk about it. And we don’t know what’s going on. But I think Dr. Rembert is going to be a really good constant addition to the board, and I think she’s going to have a calming effect on us,” Meier said.