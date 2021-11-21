Silver Alert: Davidson County man with cognitive issues has gone missing

DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Officials on the local and state level are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man in Davidson County who has gone missing.

27-year-old Denton resident Malcolm Caldwell was last seen near 3761 S Main Street. He is described as a Black male, 6’4″ weighing 224 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to carry a red backpack, according to the Silver Alert that was issued this weekend.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 336-242-2105.