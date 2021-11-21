Silver Alert: Davidson County man with cognitive issues has gone missing

Davidson

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: NC Public Safety

DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Officials on the local and state level are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man in Davidson County who has gone missing.

27-year-old Denton resident Malcolm Caldwell was last seen near 3761 S Main Street. He is described as a Black male, 6’4″ weighing 224 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to carry a red backpack, according to the Silver Alert that was issued this weekend.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 336-242-2105.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories