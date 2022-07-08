DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A No Swimming advisory was issued for a cove on Lake Davidson Friday after elevated levels of bacteria were detected, officials said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services, the bacteria was detected during routine water quality monitoring in a cove just west of Lake Davison Circle, east of Windward Drive and north of Griffith Street.

Officials said staff will monitor water quality in the area until bacteria levels are determined to be “suitable for human contact.” At that point, the no swimming advisory will be lifted.

“Since this cove on Lake Davidson is used for recreation, it is important to perform residents of the elevated bacteria levels and advice against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health,” said Rusty Rozzelle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ Water Quality Program Manager.

Mecklenburg County residents can receive notifications of No Swimming advisories by texting MECKNOSWIM to 888-777.