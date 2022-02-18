‘Justice has not been done.’ Historic Davidson church vandalized in 2021 still waiting for suspects to be charged

DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – For 150 years the Reeves Temple Church in Davidson has been a place of worship, of community, and a symbol of African American history.

And through that history, there has sometimes been prejudice and pain.

So when vandalism was discovered at the historical temple on September 5, 2021, the church felt it was a hate crime.

Civil Rights Activist John Barnett asked, “How do we get from having service, to having vandalism? What I call hate.”

Far more than vandalism, Greg Snyder, a local resident said the destruction reflects “historic inequity, historic inequality” equating this to “terrorism” which he said has afflicted African American communities since the very beginning of this country.

Tiffany Alexander McCain, the church comptroller, said the suspects were identified as six white juveniles but charges haven’t been pressed yet.

Queen City News spoke to the assigned detective who said he can’t comment on an open case.

But on Friday the church felt it had to.

Rev. Dr. Anthony Davis said, “After six months we realize justice has not been done to our liking.”

Thus, a call for action and this gentle reminder from Ronald Donaldson who, at 82, has been going to the church since he was 12-years-old. “We are fighting the fight we have to fight…Reese Temple is here to stay and we will survive.”