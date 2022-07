HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crash in the Huntersville area downed a tree on top of a car Tuesday, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

The incident happened on the 8600 block of New Oak Lane near Hawks Ridge Road.

No injuries were reported, and the person in the car could get themself out with some assistance.

Courtesy: Huntersville Fire

Courtesy: Huntersville Fire

Courtesy: Huntersville Fire

Officials say the occupant was fortunate and “very lucky” that the situation was not worse.