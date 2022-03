MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crash closed multiple lanes of Interstate-485 Thursday morning in Mecklenburg County, according to NCDOT.

The wreck happened at 6:52 a.m. Thursday, March 24 on I-485 mile marker 59, near Rea Road.

NCDOT said two of the three lanes were closed near Exit 59, Rea Road.

The expected impact on traffic was high. NCDOT said the area re-opened around 8:15 a.m.

No word on what caused the crash at this time or the extent of injuries.