COVID hot spots: These are the areas in Mecklenburg County seeing the biggest surge in cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – 28269 is a ZIP code that encompasses a swath of neighborhoods in Charlotte–Derita, Highland Creek, Prosperity Church Road, Mallard Creek, and a significant portion of W.T. Harris Boulevard.

It is also quite diverse, both racially and economically.

It’s also an area with a problem.

“At one point, there was a lull in cases, but now it’s reverting,” said Elane Martin, who lives in the area.

Martin is a nurse and has seen first-hand the effects of the pandemic. When FOX46 spoke with her, we told her about the COVID-19 reports out from the Mecklenburg County Health Dept, which show two things–that 28269 and two other nearby ZIP codes have the highest case counts in the county, and that the ZIP code also has significant portions where the vaccination rate is very low.

“We’ve had a lot of people scheduled, we’ve had a lot of people come in, so I’m very surprised and it’s disheartening to know that,” Martin said.

“These are areas that we’re paying close attention to and looking at for vaccinations,” said Health Director Gibbie Harris during a Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners meeting last week.

The most recent data from the county is mapped out by ZIP code and covers recent COVID-19 infections for a period from the end of July to the beginning of August.

28269 had 374 new COVID cases during that period.

The 28216 ZIP code–which covers Beatties Ford Road, Mountain Island, parts of Brookshire Boulevard, and portions of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, and is right next to 28269–had the second-highest amount of new cases at 335.

The 28078 ZIP code, which covers Huntersville and adjoins the other two ZIP codes, was third-highest at 318 new cases.

In a statement, a representative with the Health Department focused on efforts 28269 and 28216 ZIP codes to address the situation.

“Throughout 28216 and 28269 we have worked with our community partners in the past week to canvass businesses and high traffic areas engaging in conversation and education regarding Covid-19 vaccinations. We have additionally, with the permission and support of several business owners in both ZIP codes, brought doses to doors to their businesses. We have engaged both employees and their customers to educate on COVID-19 which has resulted in on-site vaccinations for those individuals and discussions with Heath educators to dispel myths and answer questions. We plan to continue working with businesses and multi-living housing communities to engage community members for education and vaccinations concentrated in these areas at this time.”

Martin said she has noticed people masking up with the prominence of the Delta variant of COVID-19, but said the numbers stress the need for vaccination.

“We’re going through the same cycle,” she said, referring to the waves of COVID cases, and comparing them to now. “If what you’re doing is not working, try something different.”