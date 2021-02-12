COVID-19 vaccination appointments open for Group 3 in Mecklenburg County

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. With frustration rising over the slow rollout of the vaccine, state leaders and other politicians are turning up the pressure, improvising and seeking to bend the rules to get shots in arms more quickly. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – New first-dose coronavirus vaccine appointments open to Groups 1 through 3 Friday morning, according to Mecklenburg County Public Health.

Beginning Friday, February 12, at 8:30 a.m., appointments open for the dates Feb. 22 through March 9.

People falling into Group 3, which includes pre-K through 12th grade teachers, school staff and childcare providers, will be eligible to make appointments.

Health officials said Group 3 recipients include staff in childcare centers and homes, head start programs, preschool and pre-K programs, traditional public schools, charter schools and private schools. That includes teachers, custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and any other staff working in those schools.

Click here to make an appointment online or call 980-314-9400 and selecting Option 3. Anyone that doesn’t receive an appointment will be added to a waitlist.

Governor Cooper announced Wednesday that beginning on Feb. 24, vaccine eligibility would be expanded to Group 3, starting with educators and school personnel. Additional Group 3 frontline workers will be eligible beginning March 10.

“We anticipate it’ll be roughly 240,000 people,” Gov. Cooper said. “Essential workers are just that – essential. They’ve worked throughout this pandemic. We know educators can continue to work safely before being vaccinated as long as schools follow state health guidance. Students can be back in schools safely now. That’s what I want them to do.”

Health workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people aged 65 and up are still getting first and second vaccinations, and that will keep happening even after the next phase starts, Gov. Cooper explained.