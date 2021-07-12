State gives Atrium approval for $154M Lake Norman hospital

LAKE NORMAN (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Residents in Lake Norman will have access to a local Atrium Health hospital in the near future, the healthcare provider announced Monday.

The 24-hour hospital, which received approval from the state, will be located at the intersection of Westmoreland Road and state highway 21 in Cornelius and will open in 2024.

Some of the features of the 160,000 square foot hospital include two operating rooms, 30 licensed beds, pharmacy and lab services, and an emergency department that would include two trauma units and a helipad.

State officials initially rejected the proposal, however, Atrium says they’ve done a reversal and have now agreed after Atrium provided additional information as part of an appeals process to resolve the matter.

The cost of the project is expected to be $154 million.