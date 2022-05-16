CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Revitalizing without gentrifying. That’s the goal for a historically black community in Cornelius, requesting million in public funding.

The Smithville Community Coalition (SCC) wants to purchase more than 50 vacant lots in the Smithville neighborhood and turn them into more than 200 affordable housing units. They also hope to update the community’s aging infrastructure and make home improvements.

The neighborhood is home to predominately elderly African Americans. Willie Jones is the Executive Director of the SCC. He’s been working on creating the Smithville Revitalization Plan since 2017.

“Protecting Smithville is really synonymous with protecting seniors who are at risk,” he said.

The neighborhood, formed in the late 19th century and early 20th century, wasn’t integrated until the 2000s. It was formerly annexed into Cornelius 50 years ago, and the SCC says the town has never invested in it.

“There’s lead paint in a lot of the houses, but there’s also lead pipes. There are lead pipes in the homes, there are lead pipes in between the houses and the public water supply, and there’s lead pipes in the public water system,” said Jones.

The group initially asked Mecklenburg County and the Town of Cornelius for a total public investment of $12 million. That money would be used to buy up empty lots in the neighborhood, make necessary home repairs, and fix the aging infrastructure. They say Mecklenburg County agreed to pay $3 million in federal COVID relief funds, and on Monday, the Town Manager of Cornelius also recommended paying $3 million.

“Part of this whole revitalization is creating equity that you think of as a normal neighborhood. Well, that’s not the case in historic African American neighborhoods,” said Jones.

After land acquisition and renovations would come the building phase. All in all, the SCC predicts the total development would cost $72 million. It would include 87 rental units, targeting people making between 30% and 60% of the area’s median income. Those incomes would range from $17,700 for an individual to $50,520 for a family of four. 20 units would also be dedicated to elderly tenants.

The plan also includes 115 single-family and townhomes for ownership. Those would be targeted toward people making between 60% and 120% of the area’s median income.

Jones says current community members and their relatives would get priority when it comes to renting or buying new properties, then public employees. He says an important aspect of the plan is that none of the existing residents will be displaced since the SCC is only buying/building on vacant land.

“They’re human beings, too. They face all the same things we face,” he said.

The town recommends holding a public input session on June 7 and could vote on approving the plan as early as June 20.