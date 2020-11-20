Several boats catch fire, at least 1 sinks at Kings Point Marina

CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Several boats caught fire early Friday morning at the Kings Point Marina in Cornelius, according to fire officials.

Cornelius and Huntersville Fire crews responded to the fire just after 3 a.m. and cut nearby boats loose to limit the spread of the flames. They were able to contain the blaze quickly to minimize the damage to the marina.

Cornelius Police officials said at least one boat was sunk during the fire. Crews will attempt to raise that boat later Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

