CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Roads have reopened after a gas line cut in Cornelius Tuesday, according to the Police Department.
Officials say the leak was controlled around 3:55 p.m.
Westmoreland Road was the road that was initially shut down to to the incident.
Multiple businesses in the area told QCN they heard an ‘explosion.’
Huntersville Fire is assisted with the situation and said the ‘roaring noise’ that people heard was gas escaping the broken line.
The Town of Cornelius has informed residents in the area that it is safe to remain inside their homes. If that were to change, those residents would immediately be notified across social media platforms.
