CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Roads have reopened after a gas line cut in Cornelius Tuesday, according to the Police Department.

Officials say the leak was controlled around 3:55 p.m.

Westmoreland Road was the road that was initially shut down to to the incident.

***FINAL UPDATE***

The gas leak has been controlled and Westmoreland Road is open for normal travel. https://t.co/kWwow5FkNk — Cornelius Police Department (@CorneliusPD) September 20, 2022

Multiple businesses in the area told QCN they heard an ‘explosion.’

Huntersville Fire is assisted with the situation and said the ‘roaring noise’ that people heard was gas escaping the broken line.

*INCIDENT* We can confirm, we're on scene, in @TownofCornelius assisting them with a cut 12" Natural Gas Line at a construction site. This is a large line & the 'roaring' noise you hear is the gas escaping the broken line. Please #Avoid the area & follow @CorneliusPD direction. — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) September 20, 2022

The Town of Cornelius has informed residents in the area that it is safe to remain inside their homes. If that were to change, those residents would immediately be notified across social media platforms.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.