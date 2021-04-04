Randolph Co. suspect who fatally stabbed grandfather caught in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The search for a man who was wanted for murdering his grandfather in Randolph County is over.

Officials in Mooresville said on Saturday that they had located an abandoned stolen vehicle that was tied to Brian King, 25, who had been wanted in Randolph County for murder.

King is accused of fatally stabbing his grandfather Harold King, 74, as well as injuring his grandmother, at a home on Emmanuel Church Road in Asheboro. The incident occurred on Saturday.

King fled the residence with his grandmother and then later dropped her off, the police report indicated. The grandmother was the one who called 9-1-1.

A massive search including drones, K-9 units and multiple agencies began and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said King was taken into custody around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

This remains an active investigation.