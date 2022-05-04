CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Buying flowers for mom might be a bit harder this year.

Mothers’ Day is the second biggest flower holiday of the year behind Valentine’s Day, and thanks to the pandemic, flower shops are up against an international flower shortage.

At Blumengarten’s in Cornelius, florists are working in overdrive, but the shortage put a thorn in their typical process. Rather than allowing customers to choose specific flowers for arrangements, they now have them select colors and styles, and the flower designers make arrangements with the flowers they have on hand.

“Because demand was lower [during the pandemic], we didn’t need as many flowers. Now we’re seeing an uptick in demand again,” said Blumengarten’s Lead Designer Emily Cowan.

Blumengarten imports many of its flowers from Ecuador and Colombia. At the height of the pandemic, Cowan says farmers didn’t have enough people to care for their plants, forcing them to rip some out. Those plants take a while to regrow. Now that there are fewer flowers in circulation and freight costs have gone up, prices have increased.

At Blumengarten specifically, one rose stem cost $4 before the pandemic. Now, it’s $5. It may not sound like a major increase, but when you consider buying one or two dozen at a time, it can add up.

Prices have shot up enough that some people have decided to forgo Mother’s Day flowers altogether this year or cut back on their gardening hobby.

“I’m not buying as many flowers now to pot in my container pot like I did last year. I’m just buying a few less than I did last year,” said Roslyn Morgan.

The team at Blumengarten says they’re still making Mother’s Day orders, but if you haven’t pre-ordered flowers yet, you may want to hurry. Last year, they ran out of stock.