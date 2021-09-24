‘Major’ power outage in Cornelius affecting Hough High, homes, businesses

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, a lineman gestures as he works on a power pole, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in LaPlace, La. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cornelius Police are reporting a “major power outage” Friday morning that is affecting homes and businesses in the NC-115 and Old Statesville Road area.

Officials said the outage is also affecting traffic lights and Hough High School.

ElectriCities said the outage is due to a power pole that has snapped in half on Bailey Road. Crews are working to get the circuit back up as quickly as possible.

Cornelius Police said to watch for officers along Highway 115 directing traffic.