CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As part of its new budget, the Town of Cornelius created its very first Affordable Housing Plan, aimed at helping town employees afford to live where they work.

According to the town’s new plan, 90 percent of the people who work in the town do not live there. Leaders think by providing more affordable housing options, they’ll improve traffic, the economy, and the overall culture of the town.

“We have never had any policies or any strategies in any of our plans related to housing — affordable or any other,” said Deputy Town Manager Wayne Herron.

The average price of a home in Mecklenburg County is just under $350,000, but in Cornelius it’s more than $800,000. Though that number is likely skewed by the town’s five-, six-, and seven-million-dollar homes.

As part of the plan, town government will offer rental assistance and an incentive between $4,000 and $9,000 to local first responders who want to live in town.

“We looked at where our problem areas might be and it’s folks like our telecommunicators, our sergeants,” said Herron.

The plan also includes revitalizing the Smithville neighborhood, a historically black area that predates the town itself.

“The uniqueness of this plan that not only captures the history and heritage of the area, but allows it to live on for generations to come, it’s remarkable,” said Cornelius resident Jessica Boye, who serves on the Cornelius Historical Society.

But those whose ancestors have lived in the neighborhood for a century say they’ll believe it when they see it.

“It’ll be better for a while, until that moment comes where we can’t afford to keep it any longer. Families won’t have legacy,” said one Smithville man who wanted to remain anonymous.

The Smithville Community Coalition, the group spearheading the revitalization effort, says their main priorities are to avoid displacing current residents and to allow seniors to age in place. They’ll do that by only buying/building on vacant land, basing the fixed home prices off incomes, and giving first priority to those already in the Smithville Community.



As part of the Affordable Housing Plan, the community also created its very first Cornelius Community Development Corporation. That’s a nonprofit that will handle public and private housing funding and address housing issues within the town.