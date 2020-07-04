Cornelius shooting suspect wanted

Cornelius police say they are searching for a suspect who shot a man and then fled the scene overnight.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots Saturday morning around 4 a.m. near 19525 S. Hill Street in Cornelius.

A victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen and transported to Atrium Main with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video surveillance shows a white four-door sedan fleeing the scene. the vehicle traveled south on I-77 and has a broken driver’s side taillight, the police report indicated.

This remains an active and open investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 704-892-7773.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android