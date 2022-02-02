Cornelius Police searching for convicted felon wanted on multiple charges

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cornelius Police are searching for a convicted felon wanted on multiple charges.

According to investigators, 36-year-old Gavin Selbourne Larkin is facing three counts of firearm possession by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction, assault on a female, three counts of misdemeanor child abuse, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Larkin is asked to call Cornelius Police Department at (704) 892-7773 or North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at (704) 896-7867. You can remain anonymous.