Cornelius Police searching for convicted felon wanted on multiple charges

Cornelius

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gavin Selbourne Larkin

Gavin Selbourne Larkin (Source: Cornelius Police)

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cornelius Police are searching for a convicted felon wanted on multiple charges.

According to investigators, 36-year-old Gavin Selbourne Larkin is facing three counts of firearm possession by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction, assault on a female, three counts of misdemeanor child abuse, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Larkin is asked to call Cornelius Police Department at (704) 892-7773 or North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at (704) 896-7867. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queen City News

Trending Stories