Cornelius mother of 5 killed after child inadvertently removes gun from purse, shoots her, police say

CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Cornelius mother of five was tragically killed when one of her children inadvertently removed a gun from her purse in an apartment bedroom and shot her, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Police responded to calls regarding a shooting at an apartment complex at 19301 Meridian Street around 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15. Gabriel Henderson, 25, was found suffering from injuries in a back bedroom and she was pronounced dead.

Henderson lived in the apartment with her five children, police said.

An initial investigation revealed that Henderson was alone with her children at the time of the incident. A small semi-automatic weapon was located in the bedroom and the police report indicated that four of the children were in the bedroom at the time of the incident.

Detectives said the children removed the gun from the mother’s purse, and inadvertently shot her as well as the youngest child.

The oldest child was in the living room at the time of the incident. The injured child was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Atrium-Main in Charlotte.

This remains an active investigation.