CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As our local towns and cities continue to pass their new budgets, one local fire department is excited to get some additional funding.

The Town of Cornelius has allocated $523,000 to hire six new full-time firefighters. The additional staff will bring the Cornelius–Lemley Fire Department closer to their goal of having 15 full-time firefighters per shift by the year 2034.

Currently, the department employees 10 firefighters per shift, only two of which work full-time. The new hires will get that number up to 12 firefighters per shift, with four being full-time and eight part-time.

“We want to show up to the calls with a fully staffed truck. We don’t want to show up shorthanded when someone’s life is in danger,” said Cornelius firefighter Jordan Lee.

The department has a mutual aid agreement with several surrounding agencies. That means when there’s a fire in one town, nearby agencies can respond to help. But as northern Mecklenburg County and southern Iredell County continue to grow rapidly, each agency is becoming busier and busier. That’s why the Cornelius fire Department is hoping to become more self-sufficient with a completely full-time staff.

“[Part-time firefighters] are already working a 40- or a 53-hour work week at their career job, and they come here and work part-time,” said Fire Chief Guerry Barbee.

The National Fire Protection Agency says it takes 15 firefighters to fight a fire at a 2,000 square foot structure or smaller. In Cornelius, more than 33 percent of buildings/homes are larger than 5,000 square feet. The standard for a building of that size is 28 firefighters. Since Cornelius currently only has 10 firefighters each shift, they can’t fight any fires without the help of nearby agencies.

“As our neighbors get busier, they’re not available to come help us if we get busy,” said Chief Barbee.

With around 38 calls for service each day in the area, they’ll take all the manpower they can get, and the chief says part-time help just isn’t cutting it anymore.

“Most towns of our size have already made that transition to a full-time fire department,” he said.