Construction worker injured after 17-foot fall in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A construction worker fell 17 feet from a building in Cornelius Wednesday morning, according to Huntersville Fire.

Officials said the construction worker suffered a “traumatic injury” in a fall at a construction site on Belle Isle Drive.

Medic originally requested that the patient be airlifted to the hospital by helicopter, but have canceled the air response.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

No other information was immediately available.

FOX 46 Charlotte has a crew heading to the scene to gather more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.