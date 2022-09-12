CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you like crab, shrimp, and lobster, be prepared to pay more.

The price of seafood is skyrocketing.

The latest Consumer Price Index shows the cost of seafood has increased more than 8% in the last year. Canned tuna is even 3% higher.

The average American eats about 20 pounds of seafood yearly, most of which comes from Alaska or the Atlantic region.

Ryan Selman, general manager at Peninsula Prime in Cornelius, remembers growing up in Alaska, where crabs were a dinner-time staple.

“We would go get and get king crab legs, my personal fav, five pounds for 450 dollars,” Selman said. “Now it’s almost $50 dollars for one pound.”

Late last year, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game closed the king crab season entirely for Bristol Bay, one of the most popular areas, for the first time since the 90s, hoping to increase the population. Linda Galdieri, Chief Operating Officer for Cambridge Hospitality Group in Cornelius, says restaurants in the Queen City compete with owners nationwide to get their hands on the crab stock.

“They’ve placed limits on harvests now, so the Alaska King Crabs and Alaska Snow Crabs legs are highly coveted items in the restaurant industry and for the average consumer that wants to treat themselves,” Galdieri said.

Galdieri’s restaurant group owns three food spots at Kats Seafood Kitchen; most of the menu is from the sea.

“Every year, the cost of seafood goes up; it’s just something we’re going to have to get used to if we’re going to stay in business and operate at the level we’re operating at,” Galdieri said.

It’s not just crab costs climbing; Galdieri says shrimp and Chilean seabass are also among the most significant price increases. She says Kats runs a Wednesday special for peel and eat shrimp and now a half of a pound costs her restaurant $5.79, but she has not raised prices.

To stay afloat, Galdieri says there are seasonal menu changes and specials on hard-to-come-by items while the teams continue to fish around the market for local options.

She says Carolina trout and catfish don’t hook customers like crabs.

“Long-term solutions are going to have to be seeking out sustainably fished items and local that’s always been a big part of what we do,” Galdieri said. “We don’t want to pass the price along to our guests.”

The restaurant just started offering snow crab legs for the first time in more than six months, and they’re still a crowd favorite.

“We cannot keep them in stock enough,” Selman said. “Everyone wants to come and grab some of these awesome crab legs.”

By October 15, Alaska officials will announce if the commercial season will be closed for the second year in a row.

If it opens again, prices could stabilize, but on the other hand, if the season remains closed, customers might get even more crabby over the costs of crustaceans.