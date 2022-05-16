CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cornelius Police are investigating after stolen Chromebooks from a nearby elementary school showed up on the steps of the police department.

Captain Jennifer Thompson told Queen City News, “The officer] just thought that they were found property and sent some emails to notify some people that we had these Chromebooks,” she continued, “but we weren’t aware of the break in. If we would have known yesterday, then we probably could have jumped on it a little bit sooner.”

Over the weekend, someone broke into Cornelius Elementary School and stole items out of the classrooms including some Chromebooks.

“Someone had entered through what we believe was an unlocked window,’ Thompson said.

QCN went by the school Monday and saw some windows open during class. The school is located .3 miles down the road, literally a minute and 30 second drive from the police station, but Captain Thompson says no one called them until this morning.

“CMS, they were notified of the break in yesterday,” she said, “But didn’t call us until today, so we’re still in the early stages of the investigations part.”

CMS tells QCN they don’t have surveillance footage of the break in despite a few cameras around school property. Police say the door where the Chromebooks were left doesn’t have a camera pointing in that direction.

“Sounds like they got some rough characters coming around the neighborhood,” said neighbor Clyde Carver.

Near the school, Carver says there’s been an uptick in vandalism in recent weeks.

“About two weeks ago, someone came by and stabbed all four tires on the side,” Carver said, “A thousand dollars-worth of tires.”

He’s hopeful the unruly behavior subsides.

Police say even though the Chromebooks were returned, that doesn’t negate the fact that they were stolen in the first place, adding they’re still looking for a suspect.