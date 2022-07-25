CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The body of a person who went missing on Lake Norman was found Sunday night, officials confirmed.

According to the Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue, crews responded to a drowning near the Peninsula Yacht Club on Lake Norman Sunday evening.

Rescue workers used boats and drones during the search, officials said.

The Huntersville Fire Department said its crews were able to find and recover the person’s body just after 11 p.m.

No further details were released about what led up to the drowning.