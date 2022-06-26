CORNELIUS, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A barricaded suspect who attacked his stepdad and then fired multiple rounds at officers is in custody, Cornelius Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the domestic incident around 9 p.m. Saturday at 21404 Blakely Shores Drive.

An initial investigation revealed that 53-year-old Joseph Pantera struck his stepdad in the head with a glass frame sending him to the hospital to be treated for lacerations, the police report indicated.

Pantera was in a bonus room and refused to cooperate with police and a SWAT team was called in. After five hours, chemical munitions were deployed, and Pantera started shooting at officers, the report stated.

No officers returned fire and no injuries were reported.

The suspect was arrested a short time later and faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement.