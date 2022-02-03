Commissioner Ella Scarborough to take medical leave of absence, Mecklenburg County chairman confirms

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mecklenburg County Commissioner whose absence from county meetings made headlines in the last several months is officially on medical leave.

Ella Scarborough will also not be running for re-election. Chairman of the Board George Dunlap confirmed the latest updates on Thursday to Queen City News.

Scarborough never appeared on camera during some of the county zoom meetings and some commissioners challenged she had someone else cast a vote for her, while her camera was off.

In September 2021, Dunlap was taking roll call votes to approve the County Manager’s raise, when he called on Scarborough, an unknown voice announced “AYE” from her Zoom screen. The camera was not on, so no one could confirm it wasn’t her in the meeting, but suspicion was obvious.

QCN asked Dunlap if he thought it was Scarborough’s voice, Dunlap paused and responded: “No, I don’t”.