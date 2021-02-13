Cha-ching! $1M lottery ticket sold in Charlotte-Mecklenburg area

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One lucky lottery winner in Mecklenburg County won a $1 million ticket through ‘Online Play’ on Friday, officials said on Saturday.

The $2 ticket sold was one of five tickets that won the highest prize in Friday’s national drawing and matched all five white balls, 5-14-24-25-27. Nobody won the Mega Millions jackpot, which now stands at $96 million. The odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in 302 million.

Officials said the lucky winner in Mecklenburg County has 180 days to claim their prize. The odds of the winning ticket were 1 in 12.6 million.