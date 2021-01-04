Samaritan’s Purse field hospital to open this week in Lenoir

LENOIR, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Tents have taken over part of the parking lot outside Caldwell Memorial Hospital and they will likely stay there until the middle of February.

Samaritan’s Purse is set to open its fourth emergency field hospital since the start of the pandemic. This one is right in the non-profit’s back yard.

“In just a few days you have seen the tents go up, the electricity is being connected and the oxygen lines laid,” said Kaitlyn Lahm with Samaritan’s Purse. “The hospitals are at max capacity and they need help with surge capacity and that’s why we are here to stand with them to fight Covid alongside them,” added Lahm.

On Monday, teams laid pipes, checked equipment and set up barricades to replicate hospital halls. Ten tents make up the hospital and four of them will be home to hospital beds. The temporary facility will see patients fighting Covid who do not need to be in the ICU.

“Covid is a tough disease. It’s very isolating and we’re fortunate that we get to love on them and give them excellent care and comfort,” said Erin Holzhauer, a nurse who is serving as the medical director of this deployment.

Holzhauer calls Boone home and cared for patients in Northern Italy when the non-profit deployed a field hospital there last year.

“It’s a little bizarre to drive my own car to the response but we are blessed to be able to respond here. The doctors in this region are who take care of us when we are sick so it’s nice to give back to them,” added Holzhauer.

“It’s our hope and prayer that seeing Samaritan’s Purse will relieve some of that burden but will also be that ray of hope and light at the end of the tunnel. There is hope. We are going to get through this,” said Lahm.

Samaritan’s Purse will staff the hospital. Caldwell Memorial Hospital CEO Linda Easton told Fox 46 that the non-profit’s partnership means a lot and means that her team can continue to provide care for patients that need care in a hospital setting.

