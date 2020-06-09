Deputy cleared in fatal Caldwell CO. shooting

A Caldwell County deputy has been cleared in a deadly shooting that occurred in April, the Catawba County Justice Center announced on Tuesday.

The findings were made in conjunction with a review from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The findings found the deputy’s use of force justified.

Timothy Sides Jr. was fatally shot by Deputy James Curtis on April 24 near Miller Hill Road in Lenoir.

Deputy Curtis was placed on administrative leave pending the findings and will now return to active duty.

Local officials said the two were involved in an altercation and that Sides pulled a gun.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android