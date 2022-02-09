Businesses, schools would have to make decisions if and when Meck County lifts the mask mandate

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Those who were watching the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday night may have heard something that caught them off-guard–an announcement from the county’s health director, about the county’s mask mandate.

Citing a downward trend in cases, Dr. Raynard Washington said, “if we are in a position that this continues, I hope that, next Tuesday, we’ll be in a position to make a recommendation to your guys to rescind the mask mandate.”

It’s news that shocked many. Even though the county’s COVID positivity rate is just above 20%, the trend is enough for there to be a discussion of the end of the mandate.

“If New York can do it, Charlotte can do it, too,” said Brownlee Jewelers owner Harold Rousso.

Rousso’s business has abided by the mask mandate, in its various iterations, since the beginning of the pandemic. He had not heard about Washington’s remarks when Queen City News spoke with him, but he says his business is ready.

“When it’s not the law anymore, the customers can do what they want to do, employees can do what they want to do, and at least it will be optional,” he said.

Reactions to the news have been mixed and have not yet trickled down to businesses or the general public.

Some said it is too soon to be rescinding the mask mandate, citing continued issues with the pandemic.

“When people stop wearing a mask, the numbers shoot right back up again,” said Kennedi Cotarelo.

Others said they are in a ‘wait and see’ mode on what the county will say about the mandate, while some others have said it is time for the mandate to end, citing other surrounding counties.

“It kind of felt to me like it shouldn’t have been reinstated the way it was,” said Kathryn Norungolo.

If a recommendation is made, it would mark the second time the mask mandate would be rescinded since pandemic restrictions began. The mask mandate was briefly lifted for Mecklenburg County following new CDC guidance in 2021 but was reinstated after rising cases caused by the COVID-19 Delta variant.

County officials have not yet said what changes could come once the mask mandate ends to indoor public spaces or to schools.

The next Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners meeting is set for Wednesday, February 16.